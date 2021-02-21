JustBet (WINR) Price Down 19.1% This Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One JustBet token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $312,532.89 and $344,038.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00500711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00093575 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00061301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00076736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.00445846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00028294 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.