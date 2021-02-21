JustLiquidity Market Capitalization Tops $120.88 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $120.88 million and $39.62 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for approximately $276.70 or 0.00481340 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 137.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.00511674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00068393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00062854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00078033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.63 or 0.00390765 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

