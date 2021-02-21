Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.01 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for $11.74 or 0.00020390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.05 or 0.00512627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00063775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00078371 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.73 or 0.00388712 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

