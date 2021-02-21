Kambria (KAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $118,719.00

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Kambria has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $118,719.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kambria token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,554.75 or 0.99800827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00037357 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.47 or 0.00524492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00293897 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.92 or 0.00790577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00145336 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002248 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC.

About Kambria

Kambria (KAT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,300,218 tokens. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

