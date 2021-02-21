KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KAR. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

KAR stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 237,035 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

