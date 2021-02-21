Kava.io Reaches Market Cap of $272.32 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Kava.io has a total market cap of $272.32 million and approximately $77.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava.io has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.65 or 0.00008137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00240894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.54 or 0.02786761 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00041252 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,827,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

Kava.io Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars.

