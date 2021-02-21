Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.97

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00262627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.92 or 0.02658699 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

