Keep3rV1 (KP3R) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.56 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $73.44 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $367.18 or 0.00637948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.05 or 0.00512627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00063775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00078371 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.73 or 0.00388712 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

