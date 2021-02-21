Keep4r Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Keep4r token can now be bought for approximately $9.04 or 0.00015630 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Keep4r has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $710,871.50 and $78,264.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.75 or 0.00511147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00063255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00077261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.17 or 0.00385714 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

