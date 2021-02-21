Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.16% of Kennametal worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

KMT stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.02, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

