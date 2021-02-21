Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT (NYSE:DHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.10 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.09% from the company’s current price.

DHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE:DHT traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.83. 2,344,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in DHT during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in DHT by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 772,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

