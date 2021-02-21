Kin Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. Kin has a total market capitalization of $128.37 million and $1.82 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.95 or 0.00514030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00067915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00089416 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

