King DAG (KDAG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.05 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00485016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00066803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00090779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00076209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00455468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027089 BTC.

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

