Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,632 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 64,724 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Kinross Gold worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 173.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 37,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $4,123,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

