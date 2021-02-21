Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $39,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $35.73 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of analysts have commented on KL shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

