KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.40 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 70.7% higher against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $27.40 million and $1.38 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.70 or 0.00008242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.91 or 0.00505303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00067482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00093742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00061795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00077265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.00416163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028692 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

