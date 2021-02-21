KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Tops $4.74

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $27.65 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.74 or 0.00008257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.78 or 0.00496203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00069358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00089968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00065678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00076906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.84 or 0.00405691 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

KLAYswap Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

