Klimatas (KTS) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $23,028.58 and $926.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

