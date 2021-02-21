Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $1.76

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00003067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $219.44 million and $62.48 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00282392 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00126967 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00057531 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,346,594 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

