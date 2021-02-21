Korn Ferry (KFY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $435.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.91 million. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KFY stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

