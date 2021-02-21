Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 158,877 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 158,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,865,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,842. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

