Krios (GIG) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Krios coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Krios has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $35.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021835 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.