Kuai Token (KT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.26 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $11.26 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.39 or 0.00774450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00059223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018973 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.91 or 0.04545819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars.

