KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Capitalization Tops $481.35 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $481.35 million and $93.02 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 139.6% higher against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $6.01 or 0.00010605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.15 or 0.00768084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00059083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.64 or 0.04549803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00039284 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

KuCoin Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

