KUN Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,305.31 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $8.65 or 0.00015201 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KUN has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $17,305.31 and approximately $1,656.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00503243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00094437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00061770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00077455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00412152 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028589 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

KUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.