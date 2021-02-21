Kusama Trading Up 51.6% This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Kusama has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $224.20 or 0.00390040 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $246.07 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.14 or 0.00520403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00067365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00089513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00063611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00078628 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030784 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00158821 BTC.

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

