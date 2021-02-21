Kush Finance Price Hits $0.23 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Kush Finance has a market cap of $60,934.47 and approximately $5,934.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.24 or 0.00493649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00089804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00062103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00076751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00027639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00382001 BTC.

Kush Finance Token Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,117 tokens. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

Kush Finance Token Trading

Kush Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

