KZ Cash (KZC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $3,062.46 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00021582 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.