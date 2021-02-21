Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 266,371 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.37% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $74,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $246.38 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $252.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.64. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

