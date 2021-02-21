Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of LADR opened at $10.84 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,876,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,290. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 234.6% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

