Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,299 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.7% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,129,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,612. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

