Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Critical Contrast

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Chester Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lake Shore Bancorp $26.76 million 3.43 $4.09 million N/A N/A

Lake Shore Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Chester Bancorp has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Lake Shore Bancorp 16.49% 5.34% 0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chester Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lake Shore Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lake Shore Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 6, 2020, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.