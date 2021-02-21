Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 656.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $20.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $598.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $603.60. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $531.58 and a 200-day moving average of $425.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

