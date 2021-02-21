Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82.
Lamar Advertising Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
