Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.