Lambda Price Tops $0.0386 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $51.79 million and approximately $23.18 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.96 or 0.00773082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00041943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00018943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.47 or 0.04543805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00039394 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,341,684,935 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.