Lamden (TAU) Price Up 71.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $52,771.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 71.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

