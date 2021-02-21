LanaCoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 33% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $559.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,271.81 or 1.00013544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.50 or 0.00519522 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.80 or 0.00780245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00284069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00139072 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001575 BTC.

About LanaCoin

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,999,919,162 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

