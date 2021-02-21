Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.89. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $160.84. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Landstar System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 40.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.