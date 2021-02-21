Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 716 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,771,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

