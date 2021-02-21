Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 137.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,031 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Legend Biotech worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,068,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 904,345 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,577,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 153,312 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

