Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,110 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

