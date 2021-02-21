LEOcoin Reaches Market Cap of $69,386.94 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One LEOcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,006.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.47 or 0.03349547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00396111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $694.19 or 0.01217728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.15 or 0.00426524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.71 or 0.00427504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00027270 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.15 or 0.00275677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

