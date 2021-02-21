Level01 (LVX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.04 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Level01 has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $5,547.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Level01 has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.49 or 0.00761307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.95 or 0.04566139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00039435 BTC.

Level01 Profile

LVX is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,641,461 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official website for Level01 is level01.io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

