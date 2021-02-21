Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 43,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 8,073 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $153,225.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 122,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $2,290,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,110.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,011,770 shares of company stock worth $20,417,624. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

