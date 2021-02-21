LHT Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $196,202.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006961 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007401 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

