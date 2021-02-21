Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Position Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,337 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 111,117 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 43.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 111,765 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 23.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 648,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 121,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

