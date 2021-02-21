Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 4,186 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in The Boeing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $217.47 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $341.24. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.84.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

