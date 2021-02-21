Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

GSLC stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $80.07.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.