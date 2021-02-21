Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $250.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average of $228.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

