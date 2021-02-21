Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $60.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

